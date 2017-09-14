Always have a pet-friendly emergency kit ready

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Emergency Preparedness month.

The Good Dog Spot in Chicopee told 22News it’s important to have a pet-friendly emergency kit ready, to keep your four-legged loved ones safe in times of disaster.

Living in western Massachusetts, your pets need to be prepared for emergency situations like house fires and snowstorms.

One employee at the Good Dog Spot told 22News it’s important to make an emergency plan now, to keep your pets safe in the future.

“Keep kits ready that have food, water, medication that your pet might need,” Shannon O’Connell, Daycare Manager at the Good Dog Spot told 22News. “Anything that in an emergency you can just grab and go and you’re set for like a week or two.”

The Good Dog Spot also recommends you attach stickers on your windows to let first responders know you are a pet owner.

With the fall season approaching, the Good Dog Spot told 22News that it’s important to check your dogs for ticks and avoid leaving them outside for long periods of time. It’s recommended you have family or friends watch your pets when you’re not home for long periods.

“We have a doggie cam at home as well, so we can watch him make sure he’s staying out of trouble,” said Justin Edington of Chicopee. “If we’re not able to get to him we have our in-laws and a lot of family in town.”

If you don’t have any family or friends to watch your dog, you can hire a dog watching service to care for them while you’re away.