Agawam receives $400,000 to improve O’Brien’s Corner intersection

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam has received an award to improve construction at a known intersection.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the town’s mayors office, a $400,000 Complete Streets Grant was awarded to the town to improve the O’Brien’s Corner intersection in Agawam.

The Complete Streets Policy was unanimously approved by the town’s City Council and Mayor Richard Cohen.

Over 150 projects were listed to be improved at public meetings between the Agawam DPW/Engineering Division, Howard Stein Hudson Associates, Agawam School Department and other municipal departments.

The O’Brien’s Corner intersection project was picked out of the town’s top 10 projects and submitted to MassDOT. The project is said to provide drivers and pedestrians with safe access to Robinson Park School, Goodies Convenience Store McGrath Park and businesses along the way for all.

The news release said the improvements will provide additional comfort and security for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in the town.