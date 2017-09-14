Agawam Police Officer’s firing upheld by Civil Service Commission

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Civil Service Commission has upheld the firing of an Agawam Police officer for an alleged excessive force incident at the police station last year.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen announced Thursday afternoon that the commission ruled the town was justified in firing Officer John Moccio.

Moccio, along with Officer Edward Connor and Sgt. Anthony Grasso, were terminated following the incident in June 2016.

It took place inside Agawam Police Headquarters. David Desjardins was arrested for allegedly being drunk and unruly at Six Flags.

Desjardins claimed that when they got back to the police department, the officers assaulted him. The incident was recorded by a camera in the holding cell.

The three officers appealed their terminations. Connor and Grasso were reinstated, however, Grasso was demoted from Sergeant to Officer. The commission also upheld Grasso’s demotion.

The FBI has launched its own investigation into the incident.