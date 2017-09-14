Advocates pushing for affordable housing funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – Affordable housing advocates lobbied lawmakers on Beacon Hill Thursday.

More than 200 people gathered at the State House Thursday for Housing Day. The Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA) is urging lawmakers to back bills that ease housing challenges in Massachusetts, including a housing shortage. They want support for legislation and budget items for affordable housing, community development, and homelessness prevention.

One proposal, known as the Housing Bond Bill, would invest $1.7 billion in affordable housing over five years. The funding would be used to build, fix, and modernize public and affordable housing for low-income residents in Massachusetts.

CHAPA is also working on a package of bills to help create affordable housing for people across all income levels.

“Everybody is impacted by our high housing costs in Massachusetts, so whether it’s a young professional, a family, a senior, a family that is at risk for homelessness,” CHAPA CEO Rachel Heller said.

The bill is currently under review by the Legislature’s housing committee.