100+ new U.S. citizens took oath in Springfield ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 men and women became naturalized American citizens during a ceremony in Springfield Thursday.

The new Americans come from 42 countries, including Ghana, Turkey, the Ukraine, and Peru. Many proudly waved the Stars and Stripes as they prepared to take the oath at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.

Brazilian native Anderson Paez now lives in South Hadley. He told 22News that becoming an American citizen has changed his life.

“It means to me the opportunity to change my life, to change directions, which I did in the past year. I used to be a music teacher, and wanted to change careers,” Paez said.

The event is held once a year in Springfield, just days before Constitution and Citizenship Day on September 17.