You may be able to start smoking pot in businesses in Nevada as soon as next year

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A state senator who helped legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada says he’s optimistic residents and tourists will be allowed to smoke pot in lounges and other public places next year now that it’s clear state law doesn’t prohibit it.

The Legislative Counsel Bureau sent state Sen. Tick Segerblom an opinion Sunday that says local governments have the authority to permit marijuana consumption in businesses.

He says that should help clear the way for county commissions and city councils to approve lounges, cafes and special events for legal pot-smoking.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the letter from Legislative Counsel Brenda Erodes states consumption is not allowed at any of the 60 dispensaries currently licensed in the state.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told the Las Vegas Sun the panel will discuss the issue at next week’s meeting.