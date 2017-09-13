Westfield Police looking for scheming suspect

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to identify the man walking out of Walmart in the photo.

Westfield police said the suspect contacted an elderly woman on September 12, claiming her grandson was in jail and that he needed money to bail him out.

According to Westfield police, victim feared the worst and sent the money. The photo was taken after the suspect collected the money sent by the victim at Walmart.

You are asked to call Westfield police at 413-572-6400, if you recognize him or have any information.