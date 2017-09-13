Tractor trailer stuck at Chicopee underpass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has happened yet again- another tractor trailer has become wedged under the Prospect Street railroad underpass in Chicopee’s Willimansett neighborhood. This time, the incident took place right during the middle of the morning commute.
Photos sent to 22News through our Report It feature show the trailer basically bent in half, with the rear end sticking up at a high angle.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a towing crew is on the way, but the truck probably will not be removed from under the bridge until after 10:00 A.M. He says that drivers can expect delays on Prospect Street, Buckley Boulevard, Chicopee Street, and Yelle Street over the next few hours.
The underpass is a fairly frequent trouble spot. The clearance is only 11’9”, while the typical height of a tractor trailer is 13’6”.
Chicopee stuck truck
Chicopee stuck truck x
