Town of Orange getting into character as Castle Rock for TV series

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cast and crew for the Hulu series Castle Rock has transformed downtown Orange into their own film set.

There’s Castle Rock Pizza Factory, Rock-It Video Rental, and the Castle Rock Call, the fictional newspaper in the TV series.

Some Orange businesses have been going along with the Castle Rock theme. Trail Head Outfitters on South Main Street is selling Castle Rock Coffee and Castle Rock postcards.

Co-owner Brenda Anderson told 22News “Its a lot of fun to have a small town like Orange recognized on a national level. We love our small town and its fun to think that people from other parts of life would enjoy it too.”

The Castle Rock cast and crew will be back next week to continue filming. Orange’s Community Development Director Kevin Kennedy said that they’ll be shooting episode 4 of the series from Monday to Wednesday.

Most of the filming for the series so far has been shot in the town of Devens.

Crews are expected to be done shooting in January.