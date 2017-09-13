Three local schools receive financial literacy education support funding

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment awarded 30 high schools across the Commonwealth a total of $74,300 in funding to expand upon or establish these financial education programs.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Chicopee High School and Pope Francis High School will receive money from the Financial Education Innovation Fund, which was established as an ongoing effort to strengthen financial literacy among youth.

The fund was created in 2015 to provide funds to high schools across the state to expand ‘Credit for Life’ and financial education fairs. These awards are funded through the Division of Banks settlements over alleged unlawful lending practices.

The Division of Banks is an agency within the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation which oversees state-chartered banks and credit unions, check sellers, debt collectors, foreign transmittal agencies, mortgage lenders and brokers.