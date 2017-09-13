Suffield man arrested in connection to stabbing, attempted robbery

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Suffield man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Bolton from February.

Troopers were called to 14 Tunxis Trail in Bolton around 5:20 p.m. on February 28th for a reported stabbing that happened on the roadway.

Officers say 51-year-old Gary Colon of East Hartford was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in and around his torso, head and face. Detectives say Colon told them that an acquaintance he knows drove him to a location in Bolton from East Hartford where he was then struck in the head with a tire jack and was repeatedly stabbed in an attempted robbery.

According to officers, Colon said the suspect fled the scene and left him in the roadway.

Detectives say they conducted an extensive investigation and as a result, 36-year-old Daniel Duffy Jr. of Suffield was identified as a suspect. Officials say Duffy is currently incarcerated.

Detectives worked with the Tolland County State’s Attorney’s Office and were able to arrest Duffy on Wednesday morning. Duffy is facing assault and a criminal attempt to commit robbery charges. His bond was $500,000.