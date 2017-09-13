STCC farmers market a seasonal success

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third consecutive year, a farmers market has set up shop at Springfield Technical Community College.

Students and members of the faculty quickly took advantage of the service in the courtyard of Scibelli Hall, where the cafeteria is located. When it gets cold, the farmers will sell their produce inside of the building.

“It’s really great. I can put some nice, fresh flowers in my office. We have the opening day picnic, get some fresh fruits and vegetables, it’s great,” said Cindy Fuller, who teaches at STCC.

The market is open each Wednesday from 11:30 until 2:00 P.M. Because of the sales success during the first two years, farmers market managers have extended their season this year into December.