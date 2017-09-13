Stabbing in Springfield leaves one person in critical condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A person is in critical condition this morning after a stabbing in Springfield.

Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle told 22news they received a call for the stabbing around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Officers ended up being called to State Street as well as part of the Riverwalk and Bikeway.

It’s not clear yet where exactly the stabbing happened and where the victim was found, but the wounded person was taken to the hospital.

Captain LaBelle said the victim has not been cooperative with police so far.