Springfield’s O’Sullivan confident heading to Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Race fans and teams from Western Mass will be making their way to the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on October 13th-15th with 18 divisions of racing throughout the weekend.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be part of the event and Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan told 22News he is feeling good about heading to Thompson after having a rough night at Star Speedway in New Hampshire this past Saturday night.

” I feel really good heading to Thompson. Especially after a rough night at Star. I love running at Thompson. It’s definitely my favorite track. We’ve won a lot of races there so I feel good about having a Granite State race there.” O’Sullivan Said

The plan for O’Sullivan was to run the full 2017 Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule as they visited many tracks throughout New England such as New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire, Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts and the Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine. He told 22News that he thinks everyone at the beginning of the racing season is to have a shot at the championship with one or two races to go and that was just to have a shot at it.

O’Sullivan is now in contention to win a second championship on the Granite State Pro Stock Series as he won his first championship back in 2013. He will have two other drivers to contend with as Belchertown’s Barry Gray and Scott McMichael out of New Hampshire. O’Sullivan told 22News about having the respect for both teams.

” Barry’s (Gray) been doing this a long time. They have a strong team over there and we respect them guys. Scott McMichael and the 72 bunch have run all all season long too. They have been in the battle all season long. Racing those guys has been great all season long.” O’Sullivan Said

O’Sullivan knows heading into the final two races of the year that he has to be aware of who he is racing for the Granite State Pro Stock Series Championship. O’Sullivan told 22News it would be mean a lot to him and his crew members to win a second championship in the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

” It was a goal of ours at the beginning of the season and to accomplish your goals with your guys is just a good feeling.” O’Sullivan Said

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be a part of the Friday night racing at the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park with a 60 lap race on Friday, October 13.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will have their 2017 season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, October 21.