Springfield College climbs the list of highest ranked colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College is once again in the top tier of US News & World Reports’ “Best Colleges” listing.

This is the seventh consecutive year Springfield College climbed the list of highest ranked colleges.

Springfield College jumped two spots from last year, coming in at 25 in the first tier in the “Best Regional Universities-North” category. Students and faculty told 22News they’re excited their school is getting this recognition.

Junior Aarin Feliz told 22News, “It’s absolutely an incredible feeling to be honest because it lets everyone else know that we are a premier institute.”

Damon Markiewicz told 22News, “It kind of in a nutshell shows everything that’s going on here, all the great things that are going on here at Springfield College.”

Springfield College welcomed its largest incoming class in the school’s history this fall.