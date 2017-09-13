Some insurance companies are wrongfully charging customers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You might be paying too much for your car insurance.

Under Massachusetts law, your premium should not increase if you have an accident that causes less than $1,000 dollars in property damage.

That law was passed in 2015, but several insurance companies still hike their rates after a minor accident.

Attorney Robert DiTusa urges you to review damage amounts, and demand a refund if your bill was improperly increased. He told 22News, “If you were surcharged at some point in 2015, ‘16 or ‘17, you still have the ability to go to the insurance company and ask for your money back.”

DiTusa recommends you call your insurance company if you believe you’ve been wrongfully surcharged.

If that doesn’t work, you might need a lawyer.