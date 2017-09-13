Ryan Preece To Get Third Start With Joe Gibbs Racing In NASCAR Xfinity Series

THOMPSON, CT- Ryan Preece has had a great year on the track. He is the current point leader on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as well as winning this races this season. Preece made his debut at Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway where he finished in second place. Preece then went on to win at Iowa Speedway two weeks later.

Preece will now get a third opportunity at racing in his third race for the organization and his first time at a mile and a half at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday, September 23. Preece told 22News at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday that his first mile and a half race with Joe Gibbs Racing should be pretty good.

” They have been a very fast organization here. Its definitely something I am excited for is because I’ve never been in a Gibbs car on a mile and a half before. If its anything like their program on the mile short tracks. I think I am pretty excited.” Preece Said

Preece hopes the win at Iowa Speedway finally paid off. As of right now, he does not know where is future will be racing with the other three series in NASCAR which kind of an unknown. Preece hopes to go to Kentucky Speedway and get his second win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and just keep moving forward.

Preece drove a full schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports in 2016. Preece told 22News what needs to say about Joe Gibbs Racing is they know how to put a team together.

” The one thing I love about that team is there’s no egos. Everybody works hard and everybody works together and that’s how you get a team to perform. Not only that obviously Toyota with TRD. Their engine package. Their chassis package. It all works well together. If you want to go out and win, you need everything so that’s what Joe Gibbs Racing has right now.” Preece Said

There have been a lot of people supporting Preece through his racing career to do this to succeed. His NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour car owner Eddie Partridge does not have a problem with Preece doing these races. Preece told 22News he is not surprised to be the point leader on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour because of all the hard work him and his team put into it.

” The money that Eddie (Partridge) spends. I am glad its paying off because we’re winning races and that’s what he wants to do and that’s what we enjoy doing. We just got to continue to win and that’s a hard thing to do but I know if I keep working late nights in the shop and working hard. I gotta beat the guys in the shop in order to beat them at the track so that’s where I am doing it right now. That’s where I am trying to do it.” Preece Said

One of things Preece has learned about succeeding in racing is how much work he is willing to put in. He has been working hard and he feels ultimately that whats it come down to with success for the team he has when they come to the track and at the track to work and trying to get to victory lane and during the week to make the cars fully prepared as possible. He told 22News he does not skip any steps.

” If I gotta stay til 1:00 in the morning or 2:00 in the morning. I’ll stay til 2:00 in the morning. I am lucky to have a wife that supports me in that aspect and is always behind me a 110 percent.” Preece Said

Preece feels the chemistry with Joe Gibbs Racing has been great. He talks to the crew chief Chris Gabehart quite often even though he is not at the team shop in North Carolina

Preece will miss the F.W. Webb 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in Kentucky. Preece will be racing this weekend as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will visit the Riverhead Raceway this Saturday.