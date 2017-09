PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The “IT” balloon prank has found its way to Palmer, Massachusetts. A viewer sent this picture to 22News on Wednesday morning.

The balloon is on the corner of Jim Ash Street and Griffin Street in Bondsville.

Have you seen any red “IT” balloons in your neighborhood? Email them to reportit@wwlp.com!

Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.

You'll float too. You'll float too. You'll float too. Watch the official trailer for #ITMovie, in theaters September 8. pic.twitter.com/m60CHKwDUO — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) July 27, 2017