Red Cross provides cash to Harvey victims

(KRIS/NBC News) A new Red Cross program will help provide cash resources to hurricane victims as they work to get back on their feet.
Each household severely affected by Harvey will be eligible for $400.00 in Red Cross aid.
They will have to go through an application process and be approved. Evacuees staying at shelters will be given priority.
So far The Red Cross has provided $45 million to more than 100,000 families.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2xkwDko
Hurricane Harvey cleanup from the American Red Cross
Hurricane Harvey cleanup from the American Red Cross x
Latest Galleries
-
Thompson Speedway Motorsports, 9/10/17
-
Killingworth Pharmacy Heist
-
HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity
-
Matt Barkley and Carlo Valdes
-
Tekoa Country Club greens damaged
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Chicopee car key theft
-
Bud King of Beers 150
-
cathy test gallery