Red Cross provides cash to Harvey victims

(KRIS/NBC News) A new Red Cross program will help provide cash resources to hurricane victims as they work to get back on their feet.

Each household severely affected by Harvey will be eligible for $400.00 in Red Cross aid.

They will have to go through an application process and be approved. Evacuees staying at shelters will be given priority.

So far The Red Cross has provided $45 million to more than 100,000 families.

Hurricane Harvey cleanup from the American Red Cross View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Diane Market's dog who lost her Rockport home to Hurricane Harvey and is grateful to the Red Cross for having a place to stay in a shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) A multi-agency stop for Hurricane Harvey victims in Lamar, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Sgt. Cody Smothermon and other members of the Texas Army National Guard fold up the US flag at the end of the day serving at a multi-agency stop for Hurricane Harvey victims in Lamar, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Red Cross volunteer Julie Fox from the Western and Central New York region gets to visit the 10-week0old Labrador-Pitt Bull mix puppy that she is going to adopt at the home of a local animal rescuer in Sugar (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Red Cross volunteers and Emergency Red Vehicle driver gather for the morning meeting in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Six-year old Luis with his lunch his family received from an Emergency Response Vehicle at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Red Cross volunteer Katie Bossc gives lunch to Jessica Guzma from an Emergency Response Vehicle at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Debra said that she is grateful for the Red Cross coming around as they begin the clean-up of their flooded home. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) Debra and Robert of Wharton, Texas, eat lunch after getting the meal from an Emergency Response Vehicle that traveled to the area. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) John helps clean out his mother-in-law home in Wharton, Texas (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross) A scene from Wharton, Texas showing the extent of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey to a neighborhood. (Photo by Chuck Haupt/American Red Cross)