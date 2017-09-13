Program encourages Amherst homeowners to get free energy audits

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst is encouraging residents to take advantage of a free home energy audit program. It’s called “ener-G-save” and it provides residents with a thermal image of their home, so they can literally see where the heat is leaking.

Funded by Philanthropist Harold Grinspoon, the thermal image photos were taken of 100,000 homes in the Pioneer Valley to identify where the heat is leaking.

More than 20,000 of those homes will receive receive their “energy leak” reports and a hotline number so they can schedule a free energy audit. Out of that, more than 800 of those homes are located in Amherst.

“Then it’s really up to the homeowner to follow through with the recommendations from the home energy audit,” Amherst Sustainability Coordinator Stephanie Ciccarello told 22News. “But I believe this program will greatly and indirectly support the home owner in doing that.”

The ener-G-save is available to all western Massachusetts homes. If you would like to know more about the program you can visit their website.