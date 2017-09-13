1 killed, 3 taken to hospital after shooting at Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane’s fire chief says that three victims were taken to a local trauma center. KHQ-TV in Spokane reports that one person was killed in the shooting.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

The threat is now considered to be over, but the school is still being searched room by room.

