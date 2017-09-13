Officer accused of sexually assaulting teen

(KARE) A Minneapolis police officer accused of using a position of authority to repeatedly sexually assault a 16-year-old girl has been placed on unpaid leave.

Officer David Edward Campbell, 59, is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony terroristic threats.

On Tuesday, Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement saying he had “relieved this employee of duty without pay” on Monday. He said he received the criminal complaint outlining the charges against Campbell, a 26-year veteran of the force, on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Campbell used threats and coercion to have sexual contact with a teen girl, who was known to him, on several occasions over a period of months. The girl eventually reported the sexual abuse to her school social worker, and police began investigating on Sept. 7.

The complaint states that around February, Campbell bought bras and underwear for the teen and then began requesting pictures of her wearing them, which she sent.

