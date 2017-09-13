New surgical suite opened at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has a new surgical suite.

Mercy Center held a ribbon cutting for its new surgical center Wednesday.

It’s named after Dr. Gregory Gallivan, who was Mercy Medical Center’s Chief of Thoracic surgery.

Gallivan was known as the “singing surgeon” and had a medical career spanning more than 45 years.

Helen Gallivan told 22News, “He always believed that while he was an internationally known baritone and an internationally known thoracic surgeon, he would always say you never sing while you operate and you never operate while you sing. He never mixed his theaters he kept them separate.”

Gallivan died last October at the age of 78.