New deep fried pina colada martini

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – V-One Vodka Craft Cocktail bar is introducing a brand new Deep Fried Martini creation at the Fair with a tropical twist. Since its debut two-years ago, the Deep Fried Martini has continued to be a hit among Fairgoers with the Deep Fried Cosmopolitan Martini.

This year, the V-One Vodka Craft Cocktail Bar is offering the Deep Fried Piña Colada Martini. It is made by infusing fresh pineapple with V-One Coconut Vodka for two days, battering and rolling the infused pineapple pieces in coconut, and finally deep frying the pieces until they are juicy nuggets of Piña Colada. The coconut on the outside keeps the vodka in and the greasiness to a minimum. The dessert is finished with a delicate drizzle of coconut cream.

If you’re simply looking for a delicious drink, the V-One Craft Cocktail Bar has other specialty beverages like the Rosemary Chiller with V-One Vodka, red grapefruit juice, fresh rosemary and simple syrup; the Hadley Cucumber Cooler with V-One Lime, fresh Hadley Cucumber and Sprite; the Lemon Basil with V-One Vodka, fresh squeezed lemonade, basil and simple syrup; and the Poland Special Cocktail, with V-One Vodka, black currant juice and lemon juice.

V-One Vodka is locally owned and distributed by Paul Kozub, of Hadley, Mass. The “most drinkable vodka” recipe was born through a partnership between Kozub and Polmos Lublin, a distillery in Poland, and debuted in Western Mass. in 2005. The unique wheat used in the recipe produces a distinct flavor. V-One is currently sold in nearly 1000 stores in Ind., Mass., Conn., R.I. and N.H.

The Fair takes place Sept. 15 – Oct. 1

