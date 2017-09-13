More red “It” balloons spotted in Chicopee and Lanesborough

Chicopee photo, left, sent by Jacob Fairbanks. Lanesborough photo, right sent by Karizme Fitzpatrick, both via Reportit

CHICOPEE & LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The red balloons keep popping up across western Massachusetts.

Jacob Fairbanks, who sent in the photo of the balloon in Chicopee, said in the email, “Can’t believe people really do this stuff, it’s scary.” The balloon in Chicopee was spotted on the corner of Chicopee and Clark Street.

The balloon in Lanesborough was spotted near the Ye Olde Forge by viewer Karizme Fitzpatrick via Report-It.

Balloons have also been spotted in Palmer and West Springfield recently.

Have you seen any red “IT” balloons in your neighborhood? Email them to reportit@wwlp.com!

Photo sent to reportit@wwlp.com by Johana after she left the Rave Cinemas in West Springfield from seeing IT.