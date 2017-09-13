Mercy Medical Center names surgical suite after late surgeon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mercy Medical Center surgical suite has a new name.

The medical center held a ribbon cutting for what is now known as the Dr. Gregory Gallivan Surgical Center.

Dr. Gregory Gallivan was Mercy’s Chief of Thoracic surgery. He was known as the “singing surgeon.”

“He always believed that while he was an internationally known baritone and an internationally known thoracic surgeon he would always say you never sing while you operate and you never operate while you sing,” said Gregory and Helen Gallivan, son and widow of Dr. Gallivan. “He never mixed his theaters he kept them separate.”

Dr. Gallivan’s medical career spanned more than 45 years.

He died last October at the age of 78.