MassDOT: I-91 construction should be complete in 9 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters are running out of patience with the seemingly endless construction, restricted lanes and delays on the elevated section of I-91 in Springfield.

MassDOT assured residents that despite the detours and ramp closures, the project will come to an end in the coming months.

Many commuters have come to dread I-91 through Springfield. They’re often stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the construction zone of the I-91 viaduct rehabilitation project.

MassDOT closed several lanes and ramps for safety and speed in late 2015. Traffic flow did not improve, and commuters are fed up.

One Springfield resident told 22News her commute to Hartford takes almost twice as long ever since the construction started.

“I need to leave really early to get where I want to go,” said Jessica McDonald-Rivera. “About an hour and twenty minutes to get to Hartford on Tuesdays and Thursdays rush hour.”

MassDOT held a public meeting in Springfield Wednesday, to let residents know the project is ahead of schedule, and that it shouldn’t be long before drivers have “full beneficial use” of the interstate.

“The project obviously needed to be done,” Patrick Paul, District Highway Director of MassDot told 22News. “The viaduct was in terrible shape. The alternative was not good. And pretty soon it’ll be almost like a brand new viaduct for everybody to travel.”

According to MassDOT, the rehabilitation project should be complete in the next nine months.