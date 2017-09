SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime member of Mercy Medical Center’s leadership team has been named the new president.

Mark Fulco will assume the President’s responsibilities, effective October 9.

He served as Mercy’s Senior Vice President for strategy and marketing for 10 years.

For the past two years, he worked in the corporate offices of Mercy’s parent company Trinity Health, in Michigan.

Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health of New England are among the area’s largest employers.