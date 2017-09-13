Mark Fulco chosen as new president of Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime member of the leadership team at Mercy Medical Center will be the hospital’s new president. Mark Fulco will take office effective October 9.

Fulco had served for 10 years as the senior vice president for strategy and marketing at Mercy Medical Center. For the past two years, he worked in Michigan the corporate offices of Mercy’s parent company Trinity Health, serving as vice present for health ministries and system office communication interface.

“Mark is a highly respected, highly engaged health care leader with extensive experience in various areas of hospital operations. We are certain he will not only help sustain our rich legacy of providing high quality care with a compassionate touch, he will also help us reach new levels of service to our community,” Mercy Medical Center Board Chair John Sjoberg said in a statement sent to 22News.

Mercy Medical Center and parent company Trinity Health Of New England are among the largest employers in the greater Springfield area.