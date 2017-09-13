Interstate 91 construction won’t stop for Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass(WWLP)-MassDOT is ahead of schedule on construction on the elevated portion of Interstate 91.

The project is expected to reduce annual maintenance costs and increase safety on this busy interstate.

But construction won’t stop until it’s complete.. not even for the Big E and many say they change their plans to avoid traffic.

“I would advise coming during the week instead of on the weekend cause the weekends are really very busy,” said Betty Malaguti.

There are tools you can use that might make it easier for you to get to the fair.

MassDOT is advising anyone traveling to the Big E to use Mass 511.com for live travel times and traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Travelers could also cut drive times by avoiding main roads and taking alternate routes..especially if your coming from out of state.

Margo Poulin travels from Suffield to the Big E. She suggests that If you’re coming up 91 North from southern Connecticut or New York, you’re best bet is to take the exit 47 to go down 159 right through Agawam.

MassDOT will also use additional message boards near the construction zones to provide more information during the Big E.

By this time next year, construction should not be a problem for Big E goers.

The I-91 project is expected to be finished by the Spring of 2018.