I-91 reconstruction project updates to be given at public meeting Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The project team will address progress to date on lane and ramp closures and detours.

MassDOT is inviting the public to the meeting this evening from 6:30-8:30 at 1350 Main Street. MassDOT is inviting the public to the meeting this evening from 6:30-8:30 at 1350 Main Street.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been undertaking the elevated portion Interstate 91 to replace the existing deck of the bridge, which has deteriorated over the years.

The project is currently in phase two of completion and is expected to finish by December 2018.

Construction will continue through the Big E, which starts Friday September 15.

MASSDOT is advising that drivers plan for additional travel time through the I-91 construction zone.