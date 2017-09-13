House fire in Longmeadow causes road closures

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- Hazelwood Avenue in Longmeadow is closed to traffic from Laurel St to Llewelyn Pl. as the Longmeadow Fire Department responds to a house fire at the 88 Hazelwood Avenue.

Captain Andrew Fraser of the Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News the road will be closed until around 12pm.

There were four people in the house at the time the fire started.

The Longmeadow Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that everyone made it out safe and there are no reported injuries.

The East Longmeadow and North Thompsonville fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

Captain Andrew Fraser told 22News the fire department is still at the house figuring out the cause of the fire now.

They know it started in the basement, but have called in a representative from the state fire marshall’s office to assist in finding the exact cause.