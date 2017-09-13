Franklin County businesses eager for fall foliage season

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- Fall is still more than a week away, but leaves are already changing color in Franklin County.

“I brought my uncle, he’s from the Dominican Republic, I brought him up here to enjoy the scenery,” said Omar Jimenez of Amherst. “In the fall it gets really nice, there’s different color leaves. It’s beautiful up here.”

Among Franklin Couty’s top leaf peeping spots; the French King Bridge in Gill, the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, and the Mohawk Trail on route 2.

Businesses on the Mohawk Trail are ready to welcome all the tourists.

“It’s definitely our busiest time of the year for us,” said Kim Stevens, Owner of Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne Falls. “August, the end of september, and October are our big months. Its a great family time of year, everybody loves to get outside.”

Kim Stevens told 22News they’re stocking up on apples, pumpkins, mums, and squash, items that tend to sell fast in the fall. Peak foliage season occurs in October in Franklin County.

Hager’s Farm Market will open their hot cider donut hut on the weekends. They’ll also hold their annual big pumpkin smash the first Saturday in November, as part of Franklin County Cider Days.