Focus on tax reform

(NBC News) – President Trump has another meeting with democrats and republicans set for this afternoon.

It’s the third day in a row he’s brought both sides together to talk tax reform.

President Trump again today, making a big push for tax reform: “Right now – the momentum is with the President,” said Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele.

He wants to lower tax rates for businesses “The President is prepared to push for as low of a rate as we can get,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Mr. Trump met with three democrats last night. They told the president they want incentives for companies that keep jobs in the U.S… And penalties for those that don’t, tax policies that support families, and a simple tax cut without adding to the nation’s debt.

That’s off the agenda for a while: “The next time we’ll be dealing with the debt ceiling is in 2018,” said Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell.

Republicans are working on their own tax plan. “(Do you need Democrats for tax reform?) It would be nice,” said Senator John Thune, (R) South Dakota.

House Speaker Paul Ryan will unveil his ideas during a live-chat later this morning. “We know what direction we’re going in, and there’s some language, but we’re not prepared to disclose that yet,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, (R) Utah.

The question is what the administration will consider a win. “Passing tax reform, which hasn’t been done in 31 years, that’s a win,” said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Democrats are focused on healthcare getting Mr. Trump to back cost-sharing subsidies. “There’s a lot of things that we can do to improve things that he seems open to,” said Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer

Two republicans will make another push today to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Bernie Sanders has another idea: Medicare for all. A single payer system that covers all Americans. He’s got more democrats on board. He’ll release details this afternoon.