Federal funds to help bring new library to East Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Forest Park has never had a library building of its own.

The branch library has served the neighborhood out of a storefront at the Rite Aid Mall on Island Pond Road.

With federal funds and a $2 million fundraising drive, they’ll have a new library near the Mary Dryden Veterans Memorial School on Surrey Road.

The cramped storefront just hasn’t provided the room required for a first rate library.

“Right now we have so many children who love to come in and be part of formal program doing various crafts and storytelling,” said Linda Grodofsky, Branch Supervisor. “And we have a tiny space.”

Despite the storefront libraries insufficient space, there were 45,000 visits this past fall to attest to its popularity.

East Forest Park resident Jacqueline Durkee was delighted to hear about the new, more spacious library.

“Well we need more stuff in Springfield,” Durkee told 22News. “For the kids, kid’s reading and you know learning new things it’ll be a good thing.”

When the Springfield Library Foundation raises $2 million, it will be added to the more than $5 million in federal and city money.

The goal is to have a new East Forest Park library ready before the year 2020.