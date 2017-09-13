Fall Family Fun at Yankee Candle Village!

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (Yankee Candle Village) – There are endless opportunities for family friendly fun at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield! Lauren was live all show long at Yankee Candle Village talking about all their new candles and accessories they have to offer, along with events going on.

Events going on:

Village Festival: September 23rd & 24th Personalized Candle Photo Op’s Live Bands (Saturday: Decades, Sunday: Wildcat O’Halloran Band) Element Brewing Sampling Paint a Pumpkin Horse Drawn Wagon Rides Stonewall Kitchen Food Sampling Face painting & Caricature Artists

Spooky-land Haunted House begins: September 30th

Apple Festival: October 14th Apple and Cider tastings from local Orchards Food demonstrations Family friendly games Paint a Pumpkin Apple Themed Cooking & baking demonstrations Snowbabies signing with Kristi Jensen Pierro



Yankee Candle Village

The Perfect New England Destination

Open Daily 10:00AM – 6:00PM

25 Greenfield Road

South Deerfield

(877) 636-7707

YankeeCandle.com/Village

Visit their Facebook Page by clicking here

