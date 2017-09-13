Fall Family Fun at Yankee Candle Village!

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (Yankee Candle Village) – There are endless opportunities for family friendly fun at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield! Lauren was live all show long at Yankee Candle Village talking about all their new candles and accessories they have to offer, along with events going on.
Events going on:
- Village Festival: September 23rd & 24th
- Personalized Candle Photo Op’s
- Live Bands (Saturday: Decades, Sunday: Wildcat O’Halloran Band)
- Element Brewing Sampling
- Paint a Pumpkin
- Horse Drawn Wagon Rides
- Stonewall Kitchen Food Sampling
- Face painting & Caricature Artists
- Spooky-land Haunted House begins: September 30th
- Apple Festival: October 14th
- Apple and Cider tastings from local Orchards
- Food demonstrations
- Family friendly games
- Paint a Pumpkin
- Apple Themed Cooking & baking demonstrations
- Snowbabies signing with Kristi Jensen Pierro
Yankee Candle Village
The Perfect New England Destination
Open Daily 10:00AM – 6:00PM
25 Greenfield Road
South Deerfield
(877) 636-7707
