Eversource unveils third Springfield solar site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will soon be home to its third and largest Eversource universal solar plant.

Springfield is already home to two Eversource solar plants, one in Indian Orchard and the other on Cottage Street. This new solar site will be a new 5.6 megawatt facility that is located right off Roosevelt Avenue.

The three plants together within Springfield will be capable of producing a combined total of nearly 12 megawatts of electricity. This will be enough to power nearly 12,000 homes.

22News spoke with Eversource’s Vice President of Business Development Michael Ausere, who said their goal is simple.

“Our goal is to significantly expand our solar development in the state,” said Ausere. “In total, we should be producing 70 megawatts of solar energy.”

Besides clean, emission free energy from the sun, Eversource has estimated that it will pay more than $1 million in property taxes to the city annually for its three solar plants.

Eversource mentioned that the project is predicted to be done by the end of the year.