Environmental groups stage sit-in at Governor Baker’s office

BOSTON (WWLP) – A coalition of environmental, faith, and community groups with Mass Power Forward stood together outside Governor Charlie Baker’s office on Wednesday to protest new fossil fuel projects in the state.

They’re calling on Governor Baker to sign an executive order to avoid the construction of new gas infrastructure, such as power plants and pipelines.

Instead, they told 22News the state should invest in clean energy sources, such as solar panels.

“Solar panels, wind farms, these are clean energy sources that don’t generate waste,” Craig Altemose of the Better Future Project explained. “They don’t pollute our communities, they don’t make people sick and they don’t make our climate unstable.”

Natural gas supporters say fossil fuel infrastructure will bring down gas prices.

Activists plan to have weekly protests outside the Governor’s office are asking him to sign the executive order by November.