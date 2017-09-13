Dynasty – King Trailer

(CW) – We are less than a month away from the premiere of Dynasty, airing Wednesday, October 11th on The CW Springfield

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.”

