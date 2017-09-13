Dynasty – Everything Trailer

(CW) – Everything will be on the line when Dynasty premieres Wednesday, October 11 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.”

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with DYNASTY online:

Like DYNASTY on Facebook: facebook.com/DynastyOnTheCW

Follow DYNASTY on Twitter: twitter.com/cw_dynasty

Follow DYNASTY on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_dynasty

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/