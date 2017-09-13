DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Time Remix Trailer

(CW) – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres Tuesday, October 10 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

The Legends continue their new mission to protect the timeline from temporal aberrations – unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.

