Chicopee High School students helping Harvey victims

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – High school students in flood-ravaged Houston are receiving help from students in Chicopee.

During their lunch Wednesday, members of Chicopee High School student government collected donations from their fellow students.

The drive includes gifts of clothing and daily necessities. Chicopee High students have been in touch with Houston teenagers struggling in Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

“The students over at Deer Park High School over in Houston, they’ve experienced a traumatic experience of their life, and we believe that it’s our job as students to help come together and help them out,” student government member Sudie Streda said.

The supplies will likely be sent to Houston’s Deer Park High School by the end of the week.