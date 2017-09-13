Brady says improvement, not magic plays key against Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) It’s not often that teams catch Tom Brady having an off game throwing the football.

He had such a night during the Patriots’ season-opening 42-27 loss to Kansas City, and afterward it prompted the quarterback to call for a complete reset of his team’s mental approach heading into Week 2.

Brady said Wednesday it is too early to tell if the team has discovered the urgency that was missing against the Chiefs. But it’s clear the need to do so will be heightened against a New Orleans team also looking to avoid an 0-2 start.