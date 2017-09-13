Bobcat captured in Huntington, released back into wild

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police had to help release a bobcat from a live animal trap that was set by a landowner in Huntington.

According to environmental police, the landowner had set the trap because the bobcat was killing his chickens. He did not intend to kill or harm the animal.

The landowner was unable to release the bobcat from the trap himself, however, because every time he would try to open the trap’s door, the bobcat would claw at him through the cage. Environmental police and the landowner fashioned a false door out of rebar, and once they were able to determine that the bobcat was uninjured, they released the actual door using zip ties.

The bobcat then ran off into the woods.