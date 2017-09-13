Big Y offering flu shots for shoppers, employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s one-stop shopping and protection from the flu at Big Y supermarkets.

The flu shots are not just for customers, but also for store employees, like Tom Farrow at the Big Y store on Cooley Street in Springfield Wednesday. Big Y pharmacist Sam Baidoo told 22News that he expects to be protecting quite a few customers and employees from getting the flu this season.

“They walk in without an appointment, they’ll be out of here, so they love coming in for their flu shot,” Baidoo said.

Big Y is offering flu shots at their 39 pharmacies. They began administering flu shots in 2010, and have given 35,000 shots since then.