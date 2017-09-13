Big E gold medal cheese competition results

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – The eighth annual Big E Gold Medal Cheese Competition was held Aug. 18 at Eastern States Exposition. The New England regional cheese competition had a total of 161 cheeses and 35 different participating creameries!

Best in Show and Gold awards were won by Grafton Village Cheese, of Brattleboro, Vermont, for their Shepsog, Mixed Cows and Sheep Milk Cheese. They additionally received Gold for their Bear Hill, Alpine Style and Bronzes for their Maple Smoked Cheddar and Smoked Garlic Cheddar. Reserve Best in Show went to Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm, of Greensboro, Vermont, for their Cabot Clothbound Reserve, Cow’s Milk Cheese.

Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm was also awarded Gold for: Cabot Clothbound Cheddar in the Aged Up to 12 Months category; Cabot Clothbound Cheddar Reserve in the Aged Over 12 Months category; Bayley Hazen Blue for Blue Veined Cheeses; Hartwell in the Flavored Soft Cheese category; Alpha Tolman in the Alpine Style category and Harbison for Mold Ripened Cheese. In the Wash Rind/Smear Ripened Cheese category, Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm received Silvers for their Oma and Willoughby cheeses and Bronze for their Winnimere. They also received multiple Bronzes in other categories.

The following creameries received Gold honors in their respective classes: Von Trapp Farmstead for their 1959 as well as their Mad River Blue; Spring Day Creamery for their Deja Blue – External Blue; Plymouth Artisan Cheese for their Big Blue as well as their Sage & Herb; Vermont Creamery for their Crème Fraiche as well as their Vanilla Crème Fraiche; Thomas Farm for their Thomas Farm Chive Chevre; Barn First Creamery for their Quinby; Neighborly Farms of Vermont for their Feta; Ruggles Hill for their Ruggles Hill Creamery Greta’s Fair Haven as well as their Ruggles Hill Creamery Claire’s Mandel Hill; Boston Post Dairy for their White Diamond; The Mystic Cheese Company for their Melinda Mae; Robinson Farm for their Arpeggio; and Cabot Creamery Cooperative for their Cabot Greek Yogurt.

A selection of entries from the competition will be available for sample and purchase at The Big E’s Creamery during this year’s Fair.

Excited to share that Vermont Creamery won 13 awards at @TheBigEFair cheese competition! pic.twitter.com/XrwJ02DC4x — Vermont Creamery (@VermontCreamery) August 21, 2017

Happy to announce that Déjà Blue and Evangeline won awards at the @TheBigEFair cheese competition this year! pic.twitter.com/9rH3SiadjM — Spring Day Creamery (@SDCreamery) August 22, 2017

For a full list by category of the winners of The Big E Gold Medal Cheese Competition, visit http://www.thebige.com/p/competitions/food-and-beverage/cheese-competition/663.

The Fair takes place Sept. 15 – Oct. 1 and will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more! For up-to-date information on fun-filled activities and events happening throughout the Fair, visit TheBigE.com, join our mailing list, or call our information line at 413-205-5115. Connect with us on social media and check out our app for the latest info, contests and more!