Bicyclist hit by car in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- A 54 year-old man was hit by a car while riding his bike in Agawam on Tuesday afternoon.

Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette told 22news they received a call to 375 Walnut St. extension at around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The 32 year-old man driving the car hit the bicyclist after he rode his bike over the curb and came off of the sidewalk to cross the street.

The driver pulled over and cooperated with police.

The bicyclist was transported to Bay State Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the bicyclist.