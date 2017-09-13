Amherst Police keeping a close eye on underage drinking

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana may be legal now, but alcohol remains one of the most widely abused substances among young people.

Amherst police met with business owners Tuesday, to remind them of the consequences of underage drinking.

“Practically a whole town police crackdown,” Molly McCabe of Amherst told 22News.

Amherst is cracking down on underage drinking. This comes after 33 people were arrested this past weekend, following multiple large parties in town.

Amherst police met with downtown establishments that serve alcohol on Tuesday, to remind them to make sure they verify their customers’ are of legal age.

The owner of Russell’s Liquor Store told 22News anyone that comes into their store with intent on drinking will be ID.



“We have an ID scanner and it reads a plethora of different characteristics of each ID,” said Lindsey Matarizzo of Russell’s Liquor Store told 22News. “And it allows us to know what each ID from each state should looks like.”

Despite having a card reader, some underaged students still try their luck, and when caught, their fake ID and photo, ends up on the wall of shame. For all to see.

The consequences can impact more than just the underage drinker. A UMass alum told 22News, the school tries to deter students from drinking.

“The school funnels a lot of money into alternative events, during high volume binge drinking and underage drinking times, such as the first weekend of school,” McCabe told 22News.

By age 18, about 60 percent of teens have had at least one drink.