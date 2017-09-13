Aerial tour highlights Irma’s darkness

(WFLA) Utility crews are scrambling to restore power to more than 1 million people in the Tampa Bay area the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Irma pounded the area with high winds and heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Flooding is also a lingering problem.

Irma’s rainfall is causing historic flooding Alafia River, which is expected to continue over the next several days. Many residents have evacuated their homes and are anxiously watching the river to see if it will keep rising. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the river was at 21.49 feet, according to the National Weather Service. It floods when it exceeds 13 feet. The last time it reached 20.5 feet was in 1935, the Weather Service said.

Hurricane Irma damage in Fort Myers, Florida September 12, 2017. Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma. The historic neighborhood of McGregor Corridor in Fort Myers sustained a great deal of wind damage, hundred year old trees uprooted and fallen on streets and houses and flooding in places near the Callosahatchee River. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross September 12, 2017. Hurricane Irma. Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Flooded streets in the waterfront part of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross September 12, 2017. Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma. A flooded shopping center in the Naples area. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross September 12, 2017. Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma. A retirement community of trailer and mobile homes for people fifty-five-years and older on Route 41 and Alico Road in the Fort Myers area is completely flooded. This community is located between two water canals. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross