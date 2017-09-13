Aerial tour highlights Irma’s darkness

(WFLA) Utility crews are scrambling to restore power to more than 1 million people in the Tampa Bay area the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Irma pounded the area with high winds and heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.
Flooding is also a lingering problem.
Irma’s rainfall is causing historic flooding Alafia River, which is expected to continue over the next several days. Many residents have evacuated their homes and are anxiously watching the river to see if it will keep rising. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the river was at 21.49 feet, according to the National Weather Service. It floods when it exceeds 13 feet. The last time it reached 20.5 feet was in 1935, the Weather Service said.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2xybeF5
Hurricane Irma damage in Fort Myers, Florida
Hurricane Irma damage in Fort Myers, Florida x
