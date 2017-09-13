3 questioned, no charges in shooting on Boston Common

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the United States’ oldest public park.

Police say no one has been charged in the shooting Tuesday evening on the Boston Common. Investigators say three people who were taken into custody at the scene were questioned and released.

Police say the 19-year-old man was shot near the bandstand, sending passers-by scattering for cover.

The shooting prompted nearby Emerson College to tweet out an alert saying, “Gunshots reported on/near Boston. If on campus go to nearest room, lock doors & silence phone.”

The college later lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Commissioner William Evans says he doesn’t believe the shooting was random. He says an argument broke out before the violence.

Boston Common is located across the street from the Massachusetts Statehouse.

